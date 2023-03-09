The NZ vs SL 1st Test will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from March 09 (Thursday). The starting time of the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka is 03:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast of this match in India in the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans hence, cannot watch this match live on any TV channel. Amazon Prime Video has acquired the live streaming rights of New Zealand cricket in India and should provide the same for this Test match too, although it is yet to be confirmed.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Time for Day 1! Follow play from Hagley Oval LIVE in NZ with Spark Sport or Today FM and with Supreme TV in Sri Lanka. #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/iAK4gosefL — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)