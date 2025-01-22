New Zealand U-19 Women’s team will continue their ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025 campaign against the Samoa U-19 Women’s team. The New Zealand U19 Women vs Samoa U19 Women match will be played at Sarawak Cricket Ground, starting at 08:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025, however, group stage matches will not be televised in India. Fans can watch New Zealand U19 Women vs Samoa U19 Women match live on Disney+ Hotstar platform. India Register Second Consecutive Win in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025; Vaishnavi Sharma, Aayushi Shukla’s Dominant Bowling and Gongadi Trisha’s Explosive Batting Help Side Register 10-Wicket Win Over Malaysia.

New Zealand U19 Women Group C Opponents

Group C opponents set for the U19 @T20worldcup 🇼🇸 🇳🇿 🇳🇬 🇿🇦



NZ U19 will play their first group match today at 7.30pm NZT against South Africa. Watch LIVE in NZ on https://t.co/wtwMfI2It9 & @skysportnz 📺 #U19WorldCup #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/YZaOcFQPZL— WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) January 17, 2025

