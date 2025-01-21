After a stunning win against the West Indies U19 side in the first match, the India U19 Cricket team continued its impressive run in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 with another commanding victory behind their strong bowling performance. Vaishnavi Sharma took five wickets giving away just five runs. Her five-wicket haul included a hattrick that wrapped up the opposition to a low total. Aayushi Shukla also picked up three wickets handing an easy 32-run target to the Indian side. Gongadi Trisha scored 27 in just 12 balls to win the match for India. India stays at the top of Group A standings with the dominant win. Vaishnavi Sharma Hat-Trick Video: Watch Left-Arm Spinner Take Three Consecutive Wickets in One Over During India vs Malaysia ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Match.

India Defeat Malaysia in ICC U19 Women’s World Cup 2025 Match Number 16

