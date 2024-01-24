New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra has been named winner of the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 award. The youngster was sensational for New Zealand at the ICC World Cup 2023 in India where he racked up 578 runs which included three centuries. Besides the World Cup, he also had a memorable 2023, scoring 820 runs and taking 18 wickets in ODIs. Ravindra fought off competition from Gerald Coetzee and Dilshan Madushanka to win this award. Suryakumar Yadav Wins ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023 Award, Bags Honour for Second Consecutive Time.

Rachin Ravindra Named ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year for 2023

The sensation who took #CWC23 by storm 🔥 New Zealand's up-and-coming star clinches the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 👏https://t.co/GWLhWfp7BQ — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2024

