Suryakumar Yadav was named winner of the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023 for his exploits in the shortest format of the game. The dynamic batsman is known for his ability to not just score quickly but also play shots in all areas of the ground and has deservedly won this top award. 'SKY' as he is popularly known to fans, has a strike rate of more than 150 and he fended off competition from Sikandar Raza, Alpesh Ramjhani and Mark Chapman to win this award. This was also the second consecutive year of him winning this top honour.

Suryakumar Yadav Wins ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2023 Award

An arsenal of eclectic shots and a striking average 🔥 The India batter lit up 2023 to win the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award ✨https://t.co/XYqFZcqres — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2024

