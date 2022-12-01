The player registration window for IPL 2023 auction is finally closed as 991 players including 714 Indian and 277 overseas players register for the IPL 2023 mini auction set to be held in Kochi on December 23. The trading window and retentions announcement of the franchises is already over as now they have a pool from 991 players to bid for in the IPL 2023 mini auction.

991 Players Registered For IPL 2023 Mini Auction

NEWS- 991 players register for TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction. A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction set to take place on 23rd December 2022 in Kochi. More details here - https://t.co/JEpOBUKcKe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 1, 2022

