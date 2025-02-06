Apart from the cricket updates, Many fans follow Rajasthan Royals’ social media account for its ‘unique and witty’ posts and the franchise didn’t fail to bring smiles to the fans faces. Once again living up to the 'standards' the IPL franchise kept its uniqueness intact. Wishing their former player Brad Hogg happy birthday, Rajasthan Royals used song writer and singer Taylor Swifts’ iconic pose resembling the spinner’s bowling action. Check the post below. Born on February 6, 1971, Brad Hogg is now 54-year-old. Rajasthan Royals Jersey for IPL 2025 Revealed, Design Inspired by Vijay Stambh (See Pic and Video).

Rajasthan Royals' Unique Birthday Greeting for Brad Hogg

Happy birthday, @Brad_Hogg. No one does it like you, not even Taylor Swift! 😂🎂 pic.twitter.com/muwWJUV671 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 6, 2025

