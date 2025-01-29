Rajasthan Royals have released their brand new jersey for IPL 2025. The inaugural champions have released the kit which features the trademark dominant pink and blue as colour combination but has been inspired by the Vijay Stambh, one of the most popular monuments in Rajasthan located within Chittor Fort in Chittorgarh. Intricate patterns in white have been spread across the pink jersey. Rajasthan Royals have built a pretty solid squad at the IPL 2025 auction and will look to win what would be their second title in the upcoming season. Rajasthan Royals Begin IPL 2025 Preparations Under New Head Coach Rahul Dravid (Watch Video).

Rajasthan Royals' Jersey for IPL 2025, Inspired by Vijay Stambh, Revealed

Designed in Rajasthan, For Rajasthan. The Pink of 2025 is here. 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/1yADw3zcqY — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 29, 2025

