Indian cricket's biggest stakeholders are the fans. They stand beside their team at every opportunity and back the Team India cricketers even during crisis. Now, India stand one step ahead of a much-prized ICC Cricket World Cup title after 12 years of winning the last one, playing the final encounter against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As India enter a tricky phase of the game, an old video of the fans chanting 'Hanuman Chalisa' together in the stands went viral. The video was also posted on November 14 during the first round of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 but has now gone viral again during the final. Steve Smith Opts Not To Take DRS After Being Trapped LBW Off Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling, TV Replay Shows He Was ‘Not Out’ During IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final (Watch Video).

Old Video from November 14 Goes Viral

1.5 lakh voices unite in devotion, singing the Hanuman Chalisa. Goosebumps and blessings all around. Jai Shri Ram🙏🏻🕉️🚩 pic.twitter.com/fCEa2NX2lc — Akshay Akki ಅಕ್ಷಯ್🇮🇳 (@FollowAkshay1) November 14, 2023

Old Video Shared As New Goes Viral

