Steve Smith has always been Australia's best bet in the high-pressure games. He has been there and done it before. That's why when he got dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, it was a big breakthrough for India. Bumrah bowled a deceptive slower one trapping him in front of the wicket. Smith had a conversation with non-striker Travis Head but opted out of the DRS. But later DRS replay showed that ball was hitting his pads outside off due to his shuffle. That will be decision Smith will be regretting on and later it can turn out as the turning point of the match. KL Rahul Breaks Rahul Dravid's Record of Most Dismissals by an Indian Wicketkeeper in a Single World Cup Edition, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final.

Steve Smith Opts Not To Take DRS After Being Trapped LBW

