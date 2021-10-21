Oman have won the toss and opted to bat first. The Zeeshan Maqsood side need to win to make it to the super 12 of the T20 World Cup 2021. Oman have made two changes while Scotland have made one.

Oman (Playing XI): Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Khawar Ali, Naseem Khushi, Suraj Kumar(w), Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

