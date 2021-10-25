Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has urged the Indian team to come out in support of fast bowler Mohammed Shami after the latter was subjected to social media trolls and abuse following India's 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021.

See his tweet here:

#MohammedShami was one of 11 players who lost last night, he wasn’t the only player on the field. Team India your BLM knee taking counts for nothing if you can’t stand up for your team mate who is being horribly abused & trolled on social media. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 25, 2021

