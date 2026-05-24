Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur Involved in On-Field Banter During MI vs RR IPL 2026, Video Goes Viral
On the fourth delivery of the 20th over, Jadeja teased Thakur after hitting successive boundaries, after the former celebrated the latter's dismissal aggressively earlier, which was unfortunately a no-ball.
A light-hearted exchange between Rajasthan Royals' Ravindra Jadeja and Mumbai Indians' Shardul Thakur took centre stage on Sunday during MI vs RR IPL 2026. The humorous incident occurred at the Wankhede Stadium during the final over of the first innings, providing a viral moment for fans online. On the fourth delivery of the 20th over, Thakur initially caught Jadeja off a high full-pitch ball and celebrated the dismissal aggressively. However, the siren sounded for a front-foot no-ball, prompting Jadeja to mimic Thakur's celebration right back at him. You can read Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match scorecard here.
Fun Banter Between All-Rounders
The kind of banters we love to see 😂💙🩷#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #MIvRR | @mipaltan | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/j9A7YIphGr
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).