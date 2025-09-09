Widely regarded as one of the best batters across generations, Sachin Tendulkar, whose record in One-Day Internationals remains unchallenged, strangely gained fame in Tests first, and then found his footing in ODIs. The legendary Tendulkar went without a One-Day International hundred between 1989 and 1994, and finally managed to record his maiden ODI century on September 9, 1994, which is today. BCCI took to the social media platform and shared about Tendulkar's maiden ODI century, reminding fans about where the legend of ace Indian batter kicked off in the format. The former India National Cricket Team player slammed 110 off 186 against his favourite opponents, Australia, in an IND vs AUS ODI at Colombo while opening the innings. The contest ended in India winning the match by 31 runs, and Tendulkar receiving a player of the match award for his stellar knock. The Master Blaster finished his ODI career with 18,426 runs in 493 internationals, which include 49 hundreds and 96 half-centuries, with a top-score of an unbeaten 200. Check out BCCI's On This Day post for Tendulkar's maiden ODI hundred below. Teachers’ Day 2025: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Grateful’ As He Pays Tribute to His Father, Coach Ramakant Achrekar and Brother Ajit Tendulkar (See Post).

OTD, Sachin Tendulkar Scores Maiden ODI Hundred

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 1994 The first of many 🙌 The legendary @sachin_rt scored his Maiden ODI century and the rest is history! 👏👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Qly3qfKJCt — BCCI (@BCCI) September 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)