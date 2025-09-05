Sachin Tendulkar said he was 'grateful' as he paid a heartfelt tribute to the 'three guiding hands' of his journey, on the occasion of Teachers' Day 2025. The Master Blaster took to social media to share a post on the special occasion of Teachers' Day 2025, where he remembered the contribution of his father,r Ramesh Tendulkar, coach Ramakant Achrekar and his elder Ajit Tendulkar. While posting a picture of himself with his father, coach and elder brother, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "The journey started with a coin, a kit bag, and three guiding hands, my father, Achrekar sir, and Ajit. Grateful, always." Sachin Tendulkar recently attended the launch of his daughter Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy in Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Son Arjun Tendulkar’s Engagement With Saaniya Chandhok During AMA Session on Reddit.

Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute to Father, Coach and Elder Brother on Teachers' Day 2025

The journey started with a coin, a kit bag, and three guiding hands, my father, Achrekar sir, and Ajit. Grateful, always. #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/n6gCud3jOS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2025

