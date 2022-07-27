Pakistan posted 89/1 while chasing a steep target of 508 runs at the end of Day 4 in the second Test against Sri Lanka. Babar Azam and Imam-Ul-Haq are currently on the crease for the visitors who would aim to repeat the result of the first match. Earlier, the hosts declared their second innings at 360/8. Dhanjaya de Silva hit 107 off 171 balls in the second innings.

Check the result:

Bad light forces early stumps again! Pakistan need 419 runs.#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/HW4gf9MipK — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 27, 2022

