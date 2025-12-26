Pakistan's ace batter Babar Azam is having a so-so maiden season in the Big Bash League for the Sydney Sixers, scoring 71 in four appearances. Azam's latest outing for the Sixers against the Melbourne Stars in BBL 2025-26 saw the opener fall for 2 against pacer Tom Curran, who set up the ace batter perfectly. Curran, in his first over, troubled Azam with a change in pace, which saw the Sixers batter play-and-miss the first three deliveries before edging the fifth ball to the slip cordon to Glenn Maxwell. Check Tom Curran's setup for Babar Azam below. MCG Sets New Cricket Attendance Record, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG Ashes 4th Test 2025-26.

Tom Curran's Perfect Setup For Babar Azam

Babar Azam is OUT! Here's how Tom Curran knocked over the Pakistan international 👏 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/leMz9bNwLV — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2025

