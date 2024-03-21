Indian Premier League conducted its annual captains meet event at Chennai. All ten captains, including newly appointed CSK Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, were present for the photoshoot. Pat Cummins shared a moment from the shoot, which includes the photo of captains and also a drawing he made during the event. Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill gave the drawing A++ remark. Finding the funny side of it, Cummins tagged both cricketers and thanked them in the story shared. Returning from injury, Pant has taken charge of Delhi Capitals, while Gill is also handed captaincy after Hardik Pandya departs from two-time finalists Gujarat Giants. Pat Cummins will lead the SunRisers Hyderabad team in the upcoming IPL Season. IPL 2024 will start on March 22 with defending champions and CSK playing the inaugural match. CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 1 in Chennai.

Image Shared by Pat Cummins

Drawing Shared by Pat Cummins (Credit: Instagram)

