The biggest carnival of Indian cricket has returned as reigning champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to take on each other in the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League 2024. The match will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the fans have been eagerly waiting for the match as both the teams share an epic rivalry. The Chennai-based franchise will mark the return of veteran captain and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni, who would look forward to helping the franchise win their sixth cash-rich league title whereas after the WPL triumph of the women's franchise of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the men's team will have a big motivation and they would be aiming to make a winning start to their IPL 2024 campaign. Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024: Team Profile, Squad, Schedule of CSK in Indian Premier League T20 Season 17

The Chennai Super Kings have a brief mixture of experience and youth in their squad which can prove to be a huge boost for the side in the 17th edition of the cash-rich league. Players such as captain MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube and Deepak Chahar can prove to be the game changers for the team in the IPL 2024. However, injuries to Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rehman and Devon Conway can affect the team's campaign in the tournament. The fans will be very eager to watch the performance of newly included Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024: Team Profile, Squad, Schedule of RCB in Indian Premier League T20 Season 17

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a power-packed batting lineup consisting of captain Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. To add more to their power, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar and Will Jacks will certainly be very helpful in strengthening the team's batting lineup. However, the team's bowling department will be a major concern for the side. The franchise doesn't have any big names in the spin department whereas they have included Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson and Tom Curran, which will boost their pace battery.

CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Chennai Super Kings have faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru 31 times out of which CSK have won 20 times while RCB emerged victorious 10 times.

CSK vs RCB Match Number 1 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

MS Dhoni

Faf Du Plessis

Virat Kohli

Ravindra Jadeja

Glenn Maxwell

Ruturaj GaikwadCSK vs RCB Match Number 1 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles The fans will be very eager to watch the battle of RCB captain Faf du Plessis and CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who have been former teammates. On the other hand, another major battle will be between Chennai all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Bengaluru batsman Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli and RCB Team Arrive in Chennai for IPL 2024 Inaugural Match Against CSK CSK vs RCB Match Number 1 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match Number 1 will be played at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22, 2024, Friday. The match will be played at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:30 pm IST. CSK vs RCB Match Number 1 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the CSK vs RCB match 1 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match 1 in India. CSK vs RCB Match Number 1 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway/Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande/ Shardul Thakur. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Suyyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj.

