Phil Salt came up with a heartwarming gesture as he guarded a mascot boy from fireworks when the players were walking out for the national anthem at the start of the SA vs ENG match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Karachi on March 1. The boy was scared of the fireworks, which went off and the England national cricket team star noticed that and put his hand covering the boy's face. The video of the England wicketkeeper-batter's adorable gesture has gone viral on social media. England have a forgettable ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone Fall for Low Scores in SA vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Phil Salt Guards Mascot Boy from Fireworks

