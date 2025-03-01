RCB funny memes and jokes went viral on social media after Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone registered low scores in the SA vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on March 1. Both Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone have had forgettable performances in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and were dismissed for eight runs and nine runs respectively in England's last match of the tournament against South Africa. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had acquired Phil Salt for a sum of Rs 11.50 crore while shelling out Rs 8.75 crore to sign Liam Livingstone at the IPL 2025 auction. With the IPL 2025 not very far away, RCB fans were worried about their form. Fan in RCB Jersey Spotted at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore Attending the AFG vs ENG ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Picture Goes Viral.

RCB Fans Right Now

Hilarious

Haha

Nah Man, Unreal Downfall Of Phil Salt Since He Went To RCB 🥹🤲🏻#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/hZsKB2zRq1 — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) March 1, 2025

RCB 'Blessed' to Have Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone

RCB are blessed to have Salt and Livingstone in their team 😍😍😍😍 — Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) March 1, 2025

RCB After Signing Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone

'RCB Fans, How Are You Feeling?'

'Aap Chronology Samjhiye'

Aap chronology samjhya- RCB bought - Salt, livingstone bethel Their form degraded Eng starts to lose Knocked out of champions trophy Buttler lose his captaincy RCB 🤡 — RISHI RAJ ANAND 𓀠 (@iamsrkak1) March 1, 2025

