For a lot of CSK fans, the IPL 2023 final match turned out to be a disappointment as rain washed out the mega finale encounter between GT and CSK on Sunday. Amid the match getting washed out, a picture is going  viral wherein many CSK fans can be seen sleeping at the railway station. After the match got postponed to Monday a lot of CSK fans decided to sleep at the railway station. Many fans had booked their returning tickets on Sunday while others decided to wait on Monday as well in order to catch a glimpse of their beloved cricketer.

