For a lot of CSK fans, the IPL 2023 final match turned out to be a disappointment as rain washed out the mega finale encounter between GT and CSK on Sunday. Amid the match getting washed out, a picture is going viral wherein many CSK fans can be seen sleeping at the railway station. After the match got postponed to Monday a lot of CSK fans decided to sleep at the railway station. Many fans had booked their returning tickets on Sunday while others decided to wait on Monday as well in order to catch a glimpse of their beloved cricketer.

CSK Fans Sleeping Image Goes Viral

Lots of CSK & cricket fans were sleeping at the railway station as the IPL final is postponed to Monday due to rain. Feel for them, travelled to see one man, as they might have booked the tickets for returning Sunday itself and now, many are waiting for today as well. pic.twitter.com/NQATTYprTo — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2023

It is 3 o'clock in the night when I went to Ahmedabad railway station, I saw people wearing jersey of csk team, some were sleeping, some were awake, some people, I asked them what they are doing, they said we have come only to see MS Dhoni @IPL @ChennaiIPL #IPLFinal #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/ZJktgGcv8U — Sumit kharat (@sumitkharat65) May 28, 2023

