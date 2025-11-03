Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the India Women's National Cricket Team after the Women in Blue won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title on Sunday, November 2. The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai witnessed history as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's National Cricket Team won the ICC Women's World Cup title for the very first time in history, with a victory over South Africa by 52 runs in a tense final. Taking to social media, PM Narendra Modi wrote, "A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports." India Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025! Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma Star as Women in Blue Beat South Africa to Clinch First-Ever Title.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates India Women's Cricket Team

