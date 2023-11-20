Days after the heart-breaking loss in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia, India will start their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2023 with five-match T20I series against Australia. BCCI has named the squad led by Suryakumar Yadav. Unfortunately, Sanju Samson failed to find a spot in the squad once against. Disappointed fans of Samson took to social media to react on his exclusion. Suryakumar Yadav Named Captain As BCCI Announces India Squad for Five-Match T20I Series Against Australia.

Politics of the Highest Order

When BCCI was preparing T20 team for WC 22, they kept sanju samson for ODIs, then they were preparing ODI team for WC 2023,they moved sanju to T-20 team. Now they are preparing for T20 WC, so they have moved him out of t20is . Politics of the highest order!#SanjuSamson #BCCI pic.twitter.com/kgg3559Oka — Anurag™ (@SamsonCentral) November 20, 2023

It's Tough to Be Sanju Samson

It’s Tough To Be Sanju Samson God Bless You My Man❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/UfQKEH1y3J — Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) November 20, 2023

Strange

No Sanju Samson in the T20I squad for Australia. Obviously it is a T20I WC cycle so he will be definitely in the ODI squads. STRANGE#INDvsAUS — Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) November 20, 2023

Unreal

Sanju Samson is the only player to have been dropped from Ireland tour. Unreal. — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) November 20, 2023

What Did He Do Wrong?

Uncertain about the selectors' stance on Sanju Samson. What did he do wrong? Scoring runs in ODIs got him dropped, and now dropped from T20Is too. It's frustrating. Don't the Indian selectors see his potential? A lamentable situation for Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/srRDquL5Bu — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) November 20, 2023

Most Unfairly Treated Player

Every time when an Indian match is scheduled to happen at Trivandrum, @BCCI has always made sure Sanju Samson doesn't play it The most unfairly treated player in the history of Indian cricket 💯 What is BCCI or whoever it is afraid of?pic.twitter.com/di0yxp0rhT — Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) November 20, 2023

