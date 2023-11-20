Days after the heart-breaking loss in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia, India will start their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2023 with five-match T20I series against Australia. BCCI has named the squad led by Suryakumar Yadav. Unfortunately, Sanju Samson failed to find a spot in the squad once against. Disappointed fans of Samson took to social media to react on his exclusion. Suryakumar Yadav Named Captain As BCCI Announces India Squad for Five-Match T20I Series Against Australia.

Politics of the Highest Order

It's Tough to Be Sanju Samson

Strange

Unreal

What Did He Do Wrong?

Most Unfairly Treated Player

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)