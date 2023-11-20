Indian cricketers start their preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as BCCI name India's squad for the five-match T20 series against Australia. Suryakumar Yadav appointed captain as seniors are rested and Hardik Pandya is injured. Ruturaj Gaikwad named as vice-captain. Members of the squad are similar to the squad representing India at the Asian Games 2023. Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru. 'Not an Epic Choke Just a Bad Day in the Office', Opine Sports Psychologists After India's Defeat Against Australia in ICC CWC 2023 Final.

Suryakumar Yadav Named Captain As BCCI Announces India Squad For T20I Series Against Australia

