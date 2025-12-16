In-form Maharashtra batter Prithvi Shaw found no takers in the opening round of the ongoing IPL 2026 Auction. Shaw, with a case price of INR 75 lakh, remained unsold from set 1, having last played for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. However, Shaw could make his way back into the auction pool during the accelerated round later in the day. DC Squad for IPL 2026: David Miller Sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

Prithvi Shaw Remains Unsold

