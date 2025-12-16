Veteran South African batter David Miller was the first player to get sold in the IPL 2026 auction as he was bought in his base price by Delhi Capitals. DC were the first team to bid for the left-handed middle-order batter from South Africa and they secured the services of the player in INR 2 Crore. DC traded Donovan Ferreira to Rajasthan Royals earlier and they made sure they get a power-hitter in the middle. KKR Squad for IPL 2026: Cameron Green Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 25.20 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

David Miller Sold to Delhi Capitals

David Miller is up next and he is sold to the @DelhiCapitals for INR 2 cr.#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

