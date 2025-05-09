The PSL 2025 (Pakistan Super League) has been postponed amid the growing tension between India and Pakistan. The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League witnessed 26 matches before it was decided that the tournament would be shifted to the UAE (United Arab Emirates). The announcement of PSL 2025 being shifted to the UAE was made in the early hours of May 9. However, later a PTI report quoted a source citing that the Emirates Cricket Board was not likely to accept Pakistan's request of hosting the remainder of PSL 2025. However, the competition has now been postponed, as per an official statement by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board). UAE 'Unlikely to Approve' PCB's Request to Host Remainder of PSL 2025 Games in Their Country.

PSL 2025 Postponed Amid Growing India-Pakistan Tension

Remaining Matches of the HBL PSL X Postponed Details here ➡️ https://t.co/gkI03S5MbJ#HBLPSLX — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) May 9, 2025

