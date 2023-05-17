Punjab Kings players and support staff met Dalai Lama in Dharamsala ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 17. Pictures shared by Punjab Kings' official social media handles showed the players meeting the spiritual leader and posing for pictures. "Our team was truly blessed to meet his Holiness the @DalaiLama," Punjab Kings wrote on social media. Anil Kumble, Wife Chetana Attend 76th Cannes Film Festival; Indian Cricket Legend Shares Pictures on Instagram.

PBKS Players, Support Staff Meet Dalai Lama

