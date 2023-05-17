Anil Kumble and his wife Chetana attended the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The Indian cricket legend took to Instagram to share pictures of him and his wife on the red carpet at the Cannes film festival. The two twinned in black, with Kumble donning a black suit while Chetana wore a black saree. While sharing one of the pictures, Kumble wrote, "Red carpet moment with @chetanakumble at @festivaldecannes opening night!" Kevin Pietersen Shares Old Video of Him Dismissing MS Dhoni After Proving He Wasn't Former India Captain's First Test Wicket.

