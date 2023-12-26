Playing against defending BBL Champions Perth Scorchers – wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock showcased an exceptional fielding effort to save his side four runs. Winning the toss Melbourne Renegades chose to bowl first at Optus Stadium. The bowlers proved the decision right by taking two quick wickets in the first two overs only. But Perth Scorchers captain Aaron Hardie steadied the ship forming a vital 122-run partnership with Josh Inglis. The game looked to slip away from the Renegades as their bowlers were smashed all over the ground by Scorchers’ batters. But a great fielding display by De Kock ignited firepower in the Renegades team, who again picked up two quick wickets and limited the Scorchers to 160/5 in 18 overs at the time of writing. Glenn Maxwell Celebrates Christmas 2023 ’A Day Early’ With Son Logan Maverick Maxwell, Wife Vini Raman Shares Adorable Picture

Quinton De Kock saving Certain Boundary in Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades (Watch Video)

Decent take behind the pegs by Quinton de Kock! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/6ToDUFbfye — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2023

