Glenn Maxwell celebrated Christmas Eve with his newborn son Logan Maverick Maxwell. Maxwell's wife Vini Raman took to her Instagram story to share the adorable picture of the Australian cricketer holding his son in his hands with a lot of Christmas gifts around him. A decorated Christmas tree was also present beside Maxwell. Raman, while sharing the picture on her Instagram story, wrote, "A very Maxwell Christmas (celebrated a day early)."

Glenn Maxwell Celebrates Christmas With Son

Glenn Maxwell celebrating the Christmas with his son ..!!pic.twitter.com/EFZpetwerQ — Haroon 🏏🌠 (@Haroon_HMM7) December 24, 2023

Vini Raman's Instagram Story

Vini Raman's Instagram story (Photo credit: Instagram @vini.raman)

