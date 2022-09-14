Radha Yadav was sensational on the field against England Wone in the 2nd T20I match in Derby. The Indian star took a sensational diving catch to dismiss Bryony Smith off Sneh Rana's bowling. She was also involved in a magnificent bit of fielding to run out Alice Capsey.

A brilliant effort

Watch Radha Vadav's sensational catch

#TeamIndia had the perfect start to the match before Freya Kemp and Maia Bouchier fought back for the hosts 👊🏼 📹 | Here's a quick recap of England's Fall of Wickets ||\ #ENGvIND #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/kZVYhDOVHM — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 13, 2022

