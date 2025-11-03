Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav consoled Delhi Capitals teammate Marizanne Kapp after India defeated South Africa to win the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title in Navi Mumbai on November 2. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's National Cricket Team produced a sensational performance to outclass the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team by 52 runs to win the ICC Women's World Cup title for the very first time in history. After the match, Marizanne Kapp was expectedly distraught but her Delhi Capitals teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav were there to comfort her. Marizanne Kapp also hugged the two Indian cricketers back. The video also saw Jemimah Rodrigues chat with Nadine de Klerk and Smriti Mandhana engage in a conversation with Laura Wolvaardt. India Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025! Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma Star as Women in Blue Beat South Africa to Clinch First-Ever Title.

Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav Console DC Teammate Marizanne Kapp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

