Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy posed with the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 trophy in bed after India's historic title win. The India Women's National Cricket Team scripted history by winning the ICC Women's World Cup title for the very first time, beating South Africa by 52 runs in a tense final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on November 2. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team had a topsy-turvy campaign but produced a magnificent turnaround to emerge as the winners. Jemimah Rodrigues took to Instagram to share pictures of herself and her teammates lying with the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 trophy in bed. "Are we still dreaming?" the Indian cricketer wrote in one of her posts on Instagram. India Cricket Team Victory Parade After ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Title Win: BCCI Yet To Finalise Plans, Says Devajit Saikia.

Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav Pose With ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Trophy in Bed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues (@jemimahrodrigues)

'Good Morning World'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemimah Jessica Rodrigues (@jemimahrodrigues)

