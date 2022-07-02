Rain has stopped play for a third time on Day 2 with England reeling at 60/3 after skipper Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Ollie Pope. The Indian captain has now dismissed England's top three and the visitors are clearly on top as the game gets halted again.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)