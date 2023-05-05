An absolute demolition by Gujarat Titans and a sweet revenge of their defeat in the previous leg as they clinch clinical victory against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur by 9-wickets. RR won the toss and opted to bat first but suffered a collapse in a low bounce and slow wicket. Rashid Khan (3/14) and Noor Ahmed (2/25) wreaked havoc cleaning up the RR middle and lower order and they could reach only 118. GT were clinical in the chase with a steady start and a quick-fire partnership between Wriddhiman Saha (41) and Hardik Pandya (39) sealed the game for them.

RR vs GT Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)