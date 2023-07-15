Ravichandran Ashwin continues to scale greater heights as he has taken his eighth 10-wicket haul in Tests, achieving this feat on Day 3 of the India vs West Indies 1st Test on July 14. The ace off-spinner took his second five-wicket haul of the match, which is also the 34th of his career. Ashwin dismissed West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (7), Jermaine Blackwood (5), Alick Athanaze (28), Alzarri Joseph (13) and Rahkeem Cornwall (4) to get to this mark. Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Sharp Low Catch at Short Leg To Help Ravi Ashwin Dismiss Alick Athanaze During Day 3 of IND vs WI 1st Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Ravichandran Ashwin Completes 10-Wicket Haul

2nd 5-wicket haul in the ongoing Test 👍 34th 5-wicket haul in Test 👌 8th 10-wicket haul in Tests 👏 Well done, R Ashwin 🙌 🙌 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FWI05P4Bnd #TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/u9dy3t0TAd — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2023

