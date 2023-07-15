Yashasvi Jaiswal took a good low catch to dismiss Alick Athanaze on Day 3 of the India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 in Dominica on Friday, July 14. Having dropped a similar chance earlier, he hung on this time, with Ravichandran Ashwin striking once again in the West Indies second innings. Athanaze, making his debut, played well for his side before he had to depart courtesy of the wonderful catch, after which Jaiswal celebrated ecstatically. ‘Bhatta Phenk Raha Hai’ Stump Mic Catches Virat Kohli Allegedly Questioning Kraigg Brathwaite’s Bowling Action During IND vs WI 1st Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Watch Video of Yashasvi Jaiswal's Catch Here

Ashwin takes another wicket 😮‍💨 A brilliant bowling display 🔥#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/GRiwyjFlAA — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) July 14, 2023

