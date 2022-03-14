Ravichandran Ashwin has equalled Proteas great Dale Steyn's tally of 439 Test wickets during the second Test between India and Sri Lanka. Ashwin dismissed Kusal Mendis on Day 3 to get to this landmark.

Ravi Ashwin Joins Dale Steyn in Test Wickets Tally - 439 wickets. — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 14, 2022

