Ravichandran Ashwin has surpassed Dale Steyn's tally of 439 Test wickets during the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka. The off-spinner now has 440 Test wickets and he got to this mark by dismissing Dhananjaya de Silva on Day 3 of the pink-ball Test in Bengaluru.

R Ashwin 440 Test wickets in his 86th match, now go past Dale Steyn's tally of 439 in 93 Tests. Inly seven other bowlers have more Test wickets than Ashwin, whose next target is Courtney Walsh's 519.#IndvSL #IndvsSL#DaynightTestmatch — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 14, 2022

