Ravichandran Ashwin played a key role in India's win in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at Mirpur. With India in trouble at one point by losing crucial wickets, Ashwin stitched an important partnership with Shreyas Iyer to take India over the finishing line. When he just came to the crease, Mominul Haque dropped his simple catch at short leg thus giving the all-rounder a life which he capitalised on. A Sri Lankan fan picked up the matter and asked Ashwin to hand over the Man of the Match award to Mominul Haque on twitter pointing out that without the dropped chance, India would have collapsed on 89. The Indian cricketer replied smartly to the dig taken by the Sri Lankan fan telling him to imagine his job if India didn't play cricket. Turning Point! Mominul Haque Drops Important Catch of Ravi Ashwin on Day 4 of IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 (Watch Video)

Ravi Ashwin Smartly Responds to Sri Lankan Fan’s Tweet

Oh no ! I thought I blocked you, oh sorry that’s the other guy. 🤔🤔🤔 what’s his name?? Yes Daniel Alexander that’s the name !! Imagine what you both would do if India dint play cricket😂😂 https://t.co/FFqBvAPtDh — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)