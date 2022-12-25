India defeated Bangladesh in the 2nd IND vs BAN Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Chasing a total of 145, India were reduced to 74-7 by Bangladeshi bowlers. They could have even picked up the eighth wicket. But Mominul Haque who was fielding at the short leg dropped Ashwin on 1 when India was on 80 and needed 65 more runs to win. This turned out to be the turning point of the match. After this incident, Ashwin and Iyer gave no chance to Bangladesh and stitched a 71-run partnership to take India to the victory line. Virat Kohli Hugs Shreyas Iyer After a Nail-Biting Finish in IND vs BAN 2nd Test on Day 4 (See Picture).

Mominul Haque Drops Ashwin at 1

