There have been a lot of rumours regarding Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League. Many believe he will retire from IPL after this season. Hence in recent times, CSK fans have often cheered for the wickets of their own batters to see MS Dhoni bat for one last time. CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also suffered this quite a few times this season. Jadeja recently spoke about this during a post-match presentation after his player-of-the-match performance against Delhi Capitals. Following this, a fan on Twitter criticised CSK supporters for this behaviour while praising Jadeja. Interestingly, the CSK all-rounder has also liked this tweet. IPL 2023: Have CSK Found Their New Death Overs Specialist in Matheesa Pathirana?

Fan Backs Ravindra Jadeja After CSK Supporters Cheer for Jadeja's Wicket To See MS Dhoni Bat

Jaddu saying this with a smile but lot of pain inside... Belive me it's a trauma ! Imagine your own team spectators not supporting you waiting for your wicket! Still criticizing you even after winning 3 man of the matches !@imjadeja you are prince of @ChennaiIPL ❤️🛐 pic.twitter.com/QrSG8sRcV5 — Dr Rajkumar (@I_Raj13) May 10, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja Likes Controversial Tweet That Criticises CSK Supporters

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)