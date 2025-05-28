Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualified for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 and will take on Punjab Kings for a spot in the finals. With it, this is the first time they have finished in the top two since 2016. In their last league match, RCB had a tough ask in hand chasing a total of 228, but they stepped up to the challenge with Jitesh Sharma playing a sensational knock of 85* off 33 deliveries. Fans were elated and they took to social media to share memes on the achievement of RCB. Digvesh Rathi Funny Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Spinner Try 'Mankading' Jitesh Sharma at Non-Striker's End During LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

RCB to Play Qualifier 1

RCB to play Qualifier 1 🥳🥁 pic.twitter.com/0MqjFupyqR — Maddy 🤍 (@maddified18) May 27, 2025

Well Played

One of the best knocks in RCB history. Well played Jitesh Sharma pic.twitter.com/jG0exNxN7t — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 27, 2025

GOAT

👑: 9️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs for RCB. ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/FxRFCclAXZ — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 27, 2025

Iconic

RCB will play Qualifier 1 for the first time after that Iconic 2016. pic.twitter.com/LPVLrsZjZE — M. (@IxonicKohli) May 27, 2025

Take A Bow

RCB looked set to finish at 3, but Jitesh and Mayank had other plans! Take a bow @jiteshsharma_ and @mayankcricket 👏🏻👏🏻 Good to see @RishabhPant17 doing Rishabh Pant things with the bat too 👏🏻 #LSGvRCB #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/vQq4MaLViK — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 27, 2025

What A Cinema

#RCBvsLSG What a cinema Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal 🫡 pic.twitter.com/UWCdb5PjhP — Dev (@refocus21) May 27, 2025

