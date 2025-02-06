India completely outclassed England in the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 in Nagpur, and clinched the contest by four wickets, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. India's victory had several contributors, who made their presence felt in the outfield, and with performances with bat and ball including the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, and debutant Harshit Rana. Relive all the key moments and highlights from India's commanding victory below. India Beat England by Four Wickets in IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025; Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Bowlers Deliver Clinical Performance as Men in Blue Take 1–0 Series Lead.

India Win IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025

A solid win in the bag for #TeamIndia! 💪 💪 They beat England by 4⃣ wickets in Nagpur & take 1-0 lead in the ODI series! 👏 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/lWBc7oPRcd#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/lJkHoih56n — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2025

