India beat England by six wickets to win the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 on Thursday, February 6. With this victory, India have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and this victory will undoubtedly give Rohit Sharma and his team a world of confidence, in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The win for the India national cricket team was powered by a superb performance by the bowlers with England being bowled out for 248 runs in 47.4 overs. Chasing 249 to win, India did stutter a bit after they lost two wickets early on but Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill ensured that there were no major hiccups as India cruised to a six-wicket win in just 38.4 overs. India had Harshit Rana and Yashasvi Jaiswal as ODI debutants while Virat Kohli missed out due to a sore knee. Mohammed Shami Castles Brydon Carse's Stumps On ODI Return, Picks England Pacer's Wicket During IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Batting first, England were off to a good start with Ben Duckett and Phil Salt putting up 75 runs for the first wicket before India bounced back strongly. The Indian bowlers hit the right lengths to reduce England to 77/3 with debutant Harshit Rana taking two of those. But Joe Root, who returned to the ODI team for the first time since the 2023 ODI World Cup, had two partnerships with Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell. His stand with the England captain, who scored 52 off 67 balls came to an end after the latter played a fell to a half-tracker from Axar Patel. But Joe Root continued and what followed was a steady 59-run stand with Jacob Bethell. The partnership seemed to steady England's innings, which would have provided a platform for the batters to come to have a hit and eye a 300+ target. But Ravindra Jadeja ensured that the momentum remained with India, trapping Joe Root for 19. 'Purani Yaadein Yaad Diladi' Fans React As Yashasvi Jaiswal 'Recreates' Travis Head's 2023 ODI World Cup Final Catch To Dismiss Ben Duckett During IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Videos).

The Indian bowlers, aided by superb fielding, did not drop their guard even for a bit as they struck in tandem to ensure England could not cross the 250-run mark. For India, debutant Harshit Rana and Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets each while Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav got one each. 'Harry Brook Getting Smog Everywhere?' Fans React With Funny AQI Memes and Jokes As England Batter Falls for a Duck in IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025

Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer Emphatic in Run-Chase

While chasing 249, India were reduced to 19/2 at one stage with both captain Rohit Sharma (2) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (15) falling in quick time. Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood were the wicket-takers and England found an opening to make further in-roads into the Indian batting order. But Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill had other ideas. The two right-handers mixed caution and aggression wonderfully to pull India out of trouble and ensure that they were ahead in the game. Shreyas Iyer was the aggressor in the 94-run partnership while Shubman Gill played second fiddle after Jacob Bethell dismissed the former, he stepped foot on the pedal and played some delectable shots on both sides of the wicket. He and Axar Patel (52) stitched a 108-run stand that took the game beyond England's control. Harshit Rana Creates History To Become First Indian Bowler To Claim Three Plus Wickets on Debut Innings Across Formats, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025.

With victory in sight, Shubman Gill did perish in an attempt to up the ante but Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja ensured that no more wickets were lost as they went past the finish line with more than 10 overs to spare. For England, the best bowlers were Adil Rashid (2/49) and Saqib Mahmood (2/47) while Jofra Archer (1/39) and Jacob Bethell (1/18) taking one wicket each. The IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 will be played in Cuttack on February 9.

