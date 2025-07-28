Controversy sparked, tempers flew towards the end of the India vs England fourth Test match at Old Trafford when England offered a draw to Team India. The batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, who were on crease, denied the 'handshake' as they had the support of captain Shubman Gill. Both batters were nearing centuries and didn't have any reason to take the offer. It is when the England cricketers started to sledge Jadeja and push him to accept an early draw which included captain Ben Stokes saying 'Jaddu, do you want to score a Test hundred against Harry Brook and Ben Duckett'. The conversation caught the attention of the fans and Sky Sports released the complete video of the incident with amplified stump mic recorded audio. It went viral in no time. What Is a Handshake in Test Cricket? What Does It Signify? Know All About the Tradition After Controversy in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025?

Broadcaster Releases Footage of England Players Sledging Ravindra Jadeja

