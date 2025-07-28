In Test cricket or in any format, a handshake typically occurs between players of both teams at the conclusion of a match, signifying the end of the contest and a display of mutual respect, sportsmanship, and the "spirit of cricket". This tradition is rooted deeply in cricketing culture, where after days of intense competition, players come together to acknowledge each other’s efforts, regardless of the result. What Is the Handshake Controversy in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025? Why Are Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Ben Stokes at the Centre of It?

Sometimes even if the act of the handshake is the same, the intentions with which it is had is different depending on the result or situation of the match. Fans who are eager to know what a handshake signifies in Test cricket and what the tradition of handshake actually means, will get the entire information here.

The Handshake Can Take Place:

Immediately after the result is clear (win, loss, or draw).

Sometimes, if a draw is inevitable, one captain may offer a handshake to the other to acknowledge that the contest is effectively over and no further competitive play is necessary.

What Does the Handshake Signify in Test Cricket?

Sportsmanship: The handshake is seen as a gesture of goodwill, affirmation of fair play, and respect for opponents.

Closure: It formally marks the end of the competitive phase of a Test and allows both teams to transition from competition to camaraderie.

Tradition: The gesture echoes the long-standing "spirit of cricket" ethos, promoting respect and dignity both in victory and defeat.

Recent Context and Controversies

Occasionally, the timing or refusal of a handshake can cause controversy or signal dissatisfaction. For instance, in the July 2025 India vs England Test, England captain Ben Stokes offered to shake hands and accept a draw with 15 overs left, but the Indian batsmen declined as they were nearing personal milestones and there was no instruction from their captain to accept the draw at that point. This refusal sparked debate over the balance between individual achievements and team protocol, leading to a momentary tension between the sides

Similarly, whether or not players shake hands—or choose to delay it—can be interpreted as a statement about the spirit in which the game was played, or can even hint at underlying grievances if the contest ended acrimoniously. Did Ben Stokes Refuse to Shake Hands With Ravindra Jadeja After IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Ends in Draw? Check Truth Behind Viral Claim.

In Summary:

The handshake in Test cricket is more than a mere formality; it reflects the values of respect, sportsmanship, and closure after a long, hard-fought contest. Its absence, delay, or controversy can spotlight deeper issues or highlight the intensity with which the match was played

