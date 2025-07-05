India displayed a strong batting performance in the India vs England second Test match at Edgbaston. India scored an aggregate of 954 runs across the two innings where Shubman Gill alone scored an excess of 400 runs. Gill scored a double century in the first innings and a 161 in the second innings. Gill produced one of the best batting performances by an Indian batter and an Indian captain. Virat Kohli, who has recently retired from Test cricket was amazed by this performance and shared a story on Instagram with the caption 'Well played star boy, rewriting history, onwards and upwards from here, you deserve all of this. Harry Brook Engages in Fun Banter With Shubman Gill During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025, Says 'Take the Draw' (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Shares Story Lauding Sensational Batting Of Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli on Shubman Gill: pic.twitter.com/LfEdXB9si4 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 5, 2025

